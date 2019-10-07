Rihanna announces her first book, a “visual autiobiography” with 500 pages and 1,000 photographs

But still no new music!

Rihanna has announced details of a new book.

The “visual autobiography” is out this autumn, and is 500 pages long and features 1,000 photographs.

The book, Rihanna’s first, is described in a statement as “an exclusive, inside look into her world”.

It continues: “From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur.” Watch a trailer for the book below.

Speaking about the autobiography, Rihanna said: “I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images.

“I’m very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We’ve been working on the book for over five years, and I’m really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody.”

The book also comes in three special editions: Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon Edition, Rihanna: Luxury Supreme and Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme. Full details on all the editions of the book can be found here.

Despite the announcement of the book, Rihanna fans are still waiting on new music, though it might arrive before the end of 2019.

Reports from a number of French journalists who attended Universal Music France’s Open Session event this month revealed that Rihanna’s ninth studio album will arrive in December.

Last year, while announcing a new Fenty Beauty product on Instagram, a fan asked RiRi when her new album would be released. She replied: “2019,” but didn’t didn’t elaborate on when exactly.

Earlier this year, she told Interview magazine that she couldn’t wait to release it.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she said. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”