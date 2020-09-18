Rihanna has announced details of her second Savage X Fenty lingerie show, including a star-studded line-up of Travis Scott, Rosalía and others.

The pop star founded the lingerie line in 2018 and held her first New York Fashion Week showing last September.

A trailer for the second Savage X Fenty show was released today (September 18) in which a range of big names set to take part in the event were announced. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will feature performances from Scott, Rosalía, Miguel, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Ella Mai.

It will also boast appearances from the likes of Lizzo, Willow Smith, Big Sean, Normani, Rico Nasty and Chika.

The event will take place on October 2 and will be aired exclusively on Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 above.

Savage X Fenty is one part of Rihanna’s Fenty empire, which has also seen her collaborate on clothing and footwear with Puma and launch her own makeup range, Fenty Beauty. Earlier this year, she unveiled her latest endeavour, Fenty Skin.

Rihanna is currently working on her highly anticipated ninth album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’. Last week, she said she wouldn’t “put out music because people are craving it” but would make sure it “will be worth the wait”.

Meanwhile, the star’s fans recently called for the singer to replace Queen Elizabeth II as Barbados’ head of state. The island is planning to “fully leave” its “colonial past behind” in 2021, with the British monarch no longer ruling the country.