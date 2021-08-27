Rihanna announces third instalment of ‘Savage X Fenty’ runway show

Rihanna has announced details for the third instalment of her ‘Savage X Fenty’ runway shows, set to once again air on Amazon Prime Video.

Set to air in on Friday September 24, Rihanna will serve as the creative director and executive producer of the show, which will showcase the singer’s new lingerie collection.

She teased the collection on Instagram, with a video of her donning some lingerie captioned: “Oh you think you ready ?!”

The announcement of the show comes shortly after Rihanna officially became a billionaire, and subsequently the world’s richest female musician.

Rihanna gave a brief response to the news, reportedly telling enquiring photographers in New York City: “God is good”.

The second instalment of the ‘Savage X Fenty’ show took place last year, and sported a lineup including Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith and more. The lineup for this year’s show is yet to be reveled.

Rihanna’s Fenty company was sued by an anonymous musician over last year’s show, after the show used an incorrect version of the song submitted by the musician. The song used includes a reading of a Muslim text known as a Hadith, and the musician claimed that a version of the song without this reading was submitted for use.