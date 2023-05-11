Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son reportedly named after Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

After a year of secrecy, the name of Rihanna‘s and A$AP Rocky‘s first-born child has reportedly finally been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail – who claim to have obtained the child’s birth certificate – Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers, seemingly after Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA.

Daily Mail have also shared an image of the birth certificate, seemingly confirming the child’s name, date of birth and parents’ names.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May last year and have kept his name under wraps ever since, though Rihanna has been seen donning Wu-Tang and RZA clothing multiple times in the past year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to comment on the legitimacy of their son’s name.

A$AP Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – has been vocal in the past about Wu-Tang Clan’s influence on his music, and even released a song titled ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ in 2016 with Drake.

Earlier this year, while performing for the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna revealed that she is currently pregnant with her second child. That show – Rihanna’s first performance in five years – has since become the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance ever, overtaking previous title-holder Katy Perry’s 2015 showcase.

Last month, it was announced that Rihanna will voice Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs movie from Paramount, due for release in 2025. Rihanna has also been confirmed to produce the film, and will write and record new music for the movie.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky released his latest single ‘Same Problems?’ in January this year, and revealed that his fourth studio album is “finished”.

“It’s finished and we just putting the finishing touches on it,” he said. “The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”