Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcome baby boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child, with the pop star said to have given birth last week.

The couple first shared the news that they were expecting back in January, when photographs captured the pair together in Harlem, New York with the singer unveiling her baby bump.

Earlier this month (May 13)TMZ broke the news that the couple had welcomed a baby boy. Today (May 19) People confirmed the news, adding that Rihanna and A$AP were at home in Los Angeles with their first child.

In April, the singer discussed her pregnancy with Vogue, sharing “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test … Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

The Fenty fashion founder also discussed her approach to pregnancy style, adding, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Back in February, Rihanna promised fans that new music is still on the way, after she officially announced her pregnancy. Her most recent album was 2016’s ‘Anti’.

While she added that she is focused on “one thing at a time,” Rihanna clarified that music will still land at some point. “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she said. But when the journalist suggested that the mum-to-be could include lullabies on her new album, she replied: “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

Meanwhile,A$AP recently released a video featuring Rihanna for his track, ‘D.M.B.’, which is an acronym for ‘Dat’s My Bitch’. The video is an ode to a classic love story, with the pair depicting ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances.

Elsewhere, Rihanna recently became the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes, with a net worth of $1.7billion (£1.3bn), largely thanks to her Fenty Beauty business and Savage X Fenty lingerie line