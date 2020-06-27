Rihanna has called for justice for Breonna Taylor, criticising the lack of action taken in the months since her death.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police when they entered her house with a “no-knock warrant” in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, 2020.

The authorities were investigating Adrian Walker and Jamarcus Glover, who were suspected of drug dealing from a house more than 10 miles away from Taylor’s. They obtained a warrant to search Taylor’s house because Glover had received packages there. The packages were later confirmed to not be suspicious, containing clothes and shoes.

“Over 100 days after #breonnataylor was MURDERED!!” Rihanna posted on her Instagram yesterday (June 26). “Her killers are at home watching Netflix on the couch. WTF is America?!”

In the caption, she tagged the Kentucky Attorney General, asking: “yerrrrr @danieljaycameron, where we at with this my brother?!”

In the 106 days since Taylor was killed, only one officer involved in her death – Brett Hankison – has been fired from the police force. He is appealing the decision, claiming he was fired before the FBI, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the Kentucky State Police had completed their investigations.

Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the other two officers involved, have been placed on administrative leave. No charges have been filed or arrests made.

On Taylor’s birthday (June 5), a number of stars including Solange, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe took to their social media accounts to call for justice for her. “Today Breonna would’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday but instead she was murdered in her bed by police that are calling it a “clerical error” let’s demand justice for her today,” wrote Megan.

Beyoncé later penned an open letter to the Kentucky Attorney General, telling them: “Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life […] This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”