Rihanna calls Natalie Portman one of the “hottest bitches in Hollywood”

Rihanna has called Natalie Portman one of the “hottest bitches in Hollywood” in a chance encounter during Paris Fashion Week.

Yesterday (January 22), Rihanna was present at the event to attend Dior’s Haute Couture show, which debuted a new collection from the brand. Outside the event, she bumped into May December star Natalie Portman, prompting the stars to share a tight hug, before expressing their mutual admiration.

“I love you. I am a fucking fan,” said Rihanna to Portman. “You’re one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever! You do the most innocent look, and I’m like, ‘Ugh’.”

Watch the moment Rihanna met Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week below.

Rihanna praising Natalie Portman backstage at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week today: “You’re one of the hottest bitchies in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH”. pic.twitter.com/AEru82Sywj — Natalie Portman Updates (@nportmanonline) January 22, 2024

Portman responded in disbelief, exclaiming: “Excuse me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out!” She then expressed her love for Rihanna, saying in return: “I love you and I listen to your music all the time and you’re just such a queen, thank you!” Rihanna then begged Portman for a picture together, before posing for a multitude of cameras. As they parted ways, they shared another warm embrace, with Rihanna telling Portman: “I don’t get excited about anybody.”

Rihanna and Portman have both received nods during the current award season. At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Portman was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Elizabeth in the 2023 Todd Haynes film, May December. The prize, however, was ultimately given to Emma Stone for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ surreal comedy-drama, Poor Things.

On the other hand, Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show won two awards at the recent Creative Arts Emmy awards, namely for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special and Outstanding Direction for a Variety Special, earning Jay-Z his first Emmy award as a director.

Last month, Rihanna expressed that she did not intend to reveal her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and that her enlarged belly was only visible simply because her jacket could not zip up completely. “Here’s the thing,” she said at the time. “I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn’t zip up! No one knew I was pregnant, I just told myself, ‘Just make sure it’s stretchy.’”

She also recently suggested that new music is on the way, alongside a potential tour. “I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music,” she told an outlet. “After that, lets just like, blow everything up.”