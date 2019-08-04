Rihanna condemns President Donald Trump over response to US shootings

"You spelt 'terrorism' wrong!"

Rihanna has hit out a President Donald Trump over his response to today’s mass shootings in the United States.

An attack took place in the early hours of this morning (August 4) at a Walmart in the Texas border city of El Paso. The shooter – reported as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius – killed 20 people and left a further 26 injured. Later in Dayton, Ohio, nine people lost their lives after a gunman opened fire outside a bar in the city’s Oregon District.

With many names from the music world paying their respects to the victims online, Rihanna has now criticised the US President over his reaction to the tragedies.

Posting a screenshot of Trump’s tweet, which sees him describe the attack as “an act of cowardice”, the pop star wrote: “Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead.

“This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

She added: “Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Trump had offered his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas” after tweeting that “there are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Elsewhere, Cardi B described the attacker as “yet ANOTHER homegrown domestic white supremacist terrorist who on his Twitter idolises Trump”. She added: “AMERICA, WE HAVE A HUGE PROBLEM THAT A WALL WON’T FIX.”