Rihanna shares funny clip of reunion with Paul McCartney during flight: “Who is this peasant?”

"I’m about to put you on blast, Mr. McCartney"

Charlotte Krol
Rihanna and Paul McCartney. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rihanna and Paul McCartney had a chance reunion on a flight from New York after Thanksgiving.

The pair, who collaborated on Kanye West’s song ‘FourFiveSeconds’ in 2015, bumped into one another in the first class section of the plane, which was heading to London.

A video that Rihanna shared on her Instagram stories reel (since reposted by Metro) shows the former Beatles musician stood in front of her plane seat. “I’m about to put you on blast, Mr McCartney. How are you on this flight?” she asks him off-camera.

McCartney then laughs, saying: “What’s going on here? Who is this filming me?” before RiRi answers: “Who is this peasant filming this legend?”

In other news, McCartney was recently confirmed as a headliner of Glastonbury Festival 2020, which is the event’s 50th anniversary.

Rihanna, meanwhile, has been posting small updates about the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’. The latest news is that it’s a reggae album that’s influenced by Bob Marley and features the talents of producer Supa Dups, best known for his work with Beenie Man and Sean Paul.

The ‘Work’ singer recently joined a list of stars including Beyoncé, Pusha T and T.I. in signing a petition to prevent the upcoming execution of Rodney Reed.

