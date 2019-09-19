Rihanna has been hanging with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and fans want a collaboration

The pair cuddled up at a Fenty event in South Korea

Rihanna held an event in South Korea for her Fenty brand this week, and was joined at the party by Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK.

The star is promoting her beauty line in Seoul this week, including a trip to the new Fenty Beauty store in the Shinsegae Myeongdong Store.

The K-Pop singer made an appearance at the event, and it’s sent fans into overdrive, hoping for a new collaboration between the pair.

“Jennie gonna put the Rihanna x BLACKPINK collab in the bag,” one fan tweeted, with others also excited at the prospect of a link-up between the stars.

“We need a Rihanna x BLACKPINK collab asap,” another added.

At the end of last month, BLACKPINK released a new live album, recorded at the Seoul shows in 2018 that kicked off their ‘In Your Area’ world tour.

Rihanna, meanwhile, looks to be releasing a new album before the end of 2019. Reports from a number of French journalists who attended Universal Music France’s Open Session event this month revealed that Rihanna’s ninth studio album will arrive in December.

Last year, while announcing a new Fenty Beauty product on Instagram, a fan asked RiRi when her new album would be released. She replied: “2019,” but didn’t didn’t elaborate on when exactly.

Earlier this year, she told Interview magazine that she couldn’t wait to release it.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she said. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”