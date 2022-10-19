Rihanna has reportedly recorded two new songs for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna has reportedly recorded two new songs for the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever.

The singer’s eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Anti’, came out in 2016, with new music having been teased consistently since then. Next February, she will headline the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show.

According to HITS Daily Double, the singer has recorded a pair of new songs that are set to feature in the forthcoming Marvel film, which is set for release on November 11. It was reported prior that the singer may star in the film, though those rumours have since been debunked.

A new report from New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan also claims that one of the reported songs is set to title the film’s end credits.

He wrote: “Rumours are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

Neither Marvel nor Rihanna have responded to any of the rumours.

Ahead of her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna said she is “nervous” but “excited” about the show. The Super Bowl LVII is due to take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023. It will be the first year that Apple Music will serve as a sponsor for the Halftime Show, replacing the NFL’s long-time partner Pepsi.

Earlier this month the latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landed, giving fans a fresh glimpse at the new Black Panther as well as Wakanda’s new foe.

The new clip follows on from the first trailer, which was released in July and saw the characters mourning the death of T’Challa, before we captured a brief glimpse of the Black Panther suit.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to see the return of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman from the original Black Panther, with the likes of Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne joining the cast.