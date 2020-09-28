Rihanna hits out at Kentucky’s Attorney General after Breonna Taylor verdict: “Let this sink into your hollow skull”

Rihanna has become the latest star to slam Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron after he failed to charge the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by officers during a botched raid on her Kentucky home in March, which took place on suspicions that her home may have been used to receive drug packages.

Last week, a Kentucky grand jury indicted former detective Brett Hankison, who will be charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment relating to gunfire which entered a neighbouring apartment.

The other officers John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, the latter of which fired the shot that killed Taylor, will not be charged.

Responding to the verdict on Instagram, Rihanna shared a picture of a protester who was holding a sign that read: “A cop shot a black woman and was only charged for the shots missed.”

Tagging Cameron in her post, she said: “I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull @danieljaycameron.”

She follows the likes of Cardi B and Stevie Wonder, who have also hit out at the verdict.

Cardi B, who previously called for more male rappers to speak on the Taylor case, called the decision “so sad and discouraging”.

In a video released on the same day as the grand jury decision, Wonder said: “No amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, why so long for Breonna Taylor?”

The grand jury decision also sparked widespread outrage from the public with protests erupting nationwide in the US.

A wide selection of artists have made statements calling for justice for Taylor in the six months since her death. Beyoncé penned an open letter to the Kentucky Attorney General and The Weeknd called for justice for Taylor and Jacob Blake in his acceptance speeches at the MTV VMAs 2020.

The Kentucky attorney-general reported that upon entering the apartment, officers were fired on by Taylor’s partner, Kenneth Walker. Officers fired multiple shots in retaliation, one of which killed Taylor. A police search found no drugs in the apartment.