Rihanna makes history as she announces new high fashion Fenty line

It follows the pop star's collaborations with Puma and the launch of her Fenty Beauty range

Rihanna has announced the launch of her own high fashion Fenty line.

The pop star has joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton – the largest luxury group in the world – to create the new range, which will be unveiled later in May.

Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand for the group, while she is also the first woman of colour to head up a fashion house at LVMH. Fenty marks the first time a new house has been created since the formation of Christian Lacroix in 1987.

In a statement, the singer said: “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. [Bernard Arnault, LVMH CEO] has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO, and a terrific leader,” Bernard Arnault said of Rihanna. “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources.”

The new Fenty line will include ready-to-wear clothes, shoes, and accessories, and will be “centred on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision,” according to LVMH.

Meanwhile, the pop star is currently working on the follow-up to her last album, ‘Anti’. In January, producer The-Dream revealed the singer was “super close” to wrapping up the new record.

Rihanna had previously confirmed that her ninth studio album would be released at some point in 2019, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

Recently, she appeared alongside Childish Gambino in the movie Guava Island, which premiered at Coachella 2019.