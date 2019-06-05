Rihanna named as the world’s richest female musician

Lend us a fiver?

Rihanna has been named as the world’s richest female musician after defeating tough competition from the likes of Beyonce and Madonna.

The pop giant is believed to have amassed a staggering net worth of $600 million (£472 million), through her music catalogue, huge tours and the recent success of her lucrative Fenty Beauty line.

As Forbes reports, this means that her fortune has surpassed Madonna who is said to be worth $570 million (£448 million), Celine Dion who is worth $450 million (£350 million) and even Beyonce, who has reportedly amassed $400 million (£314 million).

The details of her huge fortune come as Rihanna’s fans eagerly await news on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’.

Speaking to The New York Times, she recently revealed a few new pieces of information including the long-rumoured idea that she is making a reggae inspired album. She also said there is currently no album title but hinted at what it may eventually be.

“No, so far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” Rihanna said of the record’s title. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this, ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”