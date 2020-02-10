Rihanna on the continued delay of her album: “I like to antagonise my fans”

Rihanna has spoken about the continued delay of her ninth studio album.

While fans eagerly await the follow up to 2016’s ‘ANTI’, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that she likes to “antagonise” her fans when it comes to album delays.

When asked about an update on her next album, Rihanna simply said: “to be continued.”

She later added: “I like to antagonise my fans a little bit…Well, they antagonise me, too! So they get it right back.”

Ri is yet to announce any concrete details about her upcoming album although it has been widely reported that the record will be influenced by dancehall and reggae.

In the same interview, Rihanna also opened up about her success in the fashion industry.

Rihanna said: “The journey’s been incredible. It’s a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand. I’ve always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I’m passionate about. Fashion, being creative, that’s one of those things – it doesn’t matter the outlet, I always enjoy it.

“Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I’m in. It’s a part of my visuals, it’s a part of my videos, so it’s always been something that I’ve been interested in.”

Back in January, Rihanna denied recent claims made by Shaggy that he was invited to appear on her new album, but declined on the grounds that he “didn’t need to audition”.

Speaking to The Daily Star, he said: “They approached me for the Rihanna project yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved but for me I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.”

Later, a spokesperson for Rihanna denied the claims. “We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why would [Rihanna] require Shaggy or any other artist to audition?” they told the Jamaica Irie FM Morning Show.

“After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album,” they added.

“She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use. However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.”