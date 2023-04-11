Rihanna overtakes Katy Perry to become most followed woman on Twitter

Rihanna has become the most followed woman on Twitter, after surpassing Katy Perry.

The news comes as a significant milestone in the pop icon’s career, following her worldwide success in the music, fashion and cosmetics industries.

As reported by Social Blade, the ‘Lift Me Up’ singer now has 108,278,326 followers on the social media platform – which makes her the most followed woman in the world and the fourth most followed account ever.

Currently, her closest competitors are Justin Bieber, who ranks third with 113,171,252 followers and former POTUS Barack Obama who is the second most followed account, with 132,941,739 followers. At time of writing, Elon Musk – who became the owner of Twitter last October – is in the top spot, with 134,341,896 followers.

Previously, it was ‘Dark Horse’ singer Katy Perry who held the title of the most followed woman on the platform. Now standing with 108,258,344 followers, she is ranked as the fifth most followed Twitter account globally.

Alongside her nearly two-decade-long music career, Rihanna has also established herself as a business mogul – launching the popular Fenty Beauty range in 2017, followed later by a Savage X Fenty clothing line.

The singer – whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty – also made headlines after performing at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

The performance marked her live comeback and averaged 118.7million viewers, making it the second-most-watched halftime show of all time. Currently, Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 still holds the record with an average of 121million viewers.

In other Rihanna news, last month a man was arrested after he invaded the musician’s Los Angeles home.

Taking place on March 23, the unidentified man showed up at Rihanna’s doorstep where he was immediately intercepted by her security team and the police were called. According to reports, he was attempting to propose to the singer when he arrived at the property.