Rihanna promises her new album will be “worth the wait”

Rihanna has shared an update on her long-awaited new album, promising it will be “worth the wait”.

The singer is currently working on the follow-up to her 2016 album ‘Anti’, labelled ‘R9’.

Earlier this summer, Rihanna assured her fans that new music is on the way, revealing that she is “always working” on new material.

Speaking with New! Magazine in a new interview (via Contact Music), Rihanna gave another update on her progress with ‘R9’, saying: “I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on it.

“I’m not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I’m going to make it worth the wait – and it will be worth the wait.”

The singer added that all her pursuits, be it music or her Fenty Beauty range, are “about achieving excellence.”

“That’s why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it.”

Back in June, Megan Thee Stallion teased that she wants to record a new collaboration with Rihanna.

“RiRi, she not putting out no music right now, but whenever RiRi get ready to come back, whenever she do be ready to put out some music – that is somebody that I really, really, really want to collab with,” Megan said in a recent interview.