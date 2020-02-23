Rihanna made a rare appearance this weekend to receive the President’s Award at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, an event that recognises the best in film, television, music and literature.

The pop star accepted her award at a ceremony on Saturday night (February 22) at the Pasadena Convention Center and gave a speech that highlighted her philanthropic causes — she started the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012.

“Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right?” she said during her speech. “It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done.”

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I can’t emphasize that enough. We can’t let the desensitivity seep in,” she continued. “The ‘If it’s your problem, it’s not mine.’ ‘It’s a woman’s problem.’ ‘It’s a black people problem.’ ‘It’s a poor people problem.’”

Watch Rihanna’s full speech below:

Prepare to be moved!… 👑 Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — BET (@BET) February 23, 2020

The music category awards on the night went to Lil Nas X (Outstanding New Artist), Bruno Mars (Outstanding Male Artist), Beyoncé (Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, Outstanding Song, Traditional; Outstanding Song, Contemporary; Outstanding Album, and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation), Lizzo (Outstanding Music Video), Kirk Franklin (Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song), and Jazzmeia Horn (Outstanding Jazz Album).

Earlier this month, Rihanna confirmed that she’s heading into the studio with Pharrell Williams as work on her next album continues.

The singer, who is yet to release the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti‘, revealed the plans when asked about how she intended to spend Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has denied recent claims made by Shaggy that he was invited to appear on her new album, but declined on the grounds that he “didn’t need to audition.”