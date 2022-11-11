Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below.

The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).

Beginning with just piano and vocals, ‘Born Again’ slowly introduces orchestral elements, dramatic synth lines and primal chants. The single was written by The-Dream, who previously wrote RiRi’s ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Birthday Cake’.

“So until those rivers run out/ It runs through me/ Wherever you are, I’ll bе there/ We carry on (Wе carry on)/ Born again,” the pop star sings in the chorus. Listen to ‘Born Again’ here:

Rihanna is set to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in February 2023. It will likely mark her first public performance since she appeared at the 2018 Grammy Awards to deliver ‘Wild Thoughts’ with Khaled and Tiller.

During a recent interview, Rihanna refuted the suggestion that the Super Bowl gig means she has further new material coming soon.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing,” she said. “Do you hear that, fans? Because I knew, the second that I announced this I said, ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna think my album is coming, I need to get to work’.”

The pop star continued: “But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. We’ll see. [The two things are] unrelated. But a special project…”

Following the arrival of ‘Lift Me Up’, Rihanna said that she wanted to return to music to honour the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as T’Challa in Black Panther (2018). Boseman died in 2020 aged 43.

In a four-star review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, NME described the film as “a magical memorial” and “fitting tribute” to the actor.