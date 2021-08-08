Rihanna responds to being named the world’s richest female musician

Rihanna has broken her silence on the news that she’s now a Forbes-verified billionaire, offering paparazzi a characteristically humble phrase comprising exactly as many letters as there are numbers in her bank account.

Earlier this week, Forbes made the landmark announcement that Rihanna had reached an estimated net worth of £1.2billion ($1.7billion), making her the world’s second-wealthiest female entertainer (behind Oprah Winfrey) and the world’s wealthiest female musician.

Spotted leaving a New York City nightclub earlier this week, the 33-year-old Barbadian singer reportedly told the enquiring photographers: “God is good”.

Advertisement

As Forbes reported, the majority of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 with the hook that she did “so that people everywhere would be included”. As per Forbes, Rihanna owns 50 per cent of the company, attributing to a mammoth £1billion ($1.4billion) of her fortune.

A significant portion of her remaining wealth comes from a stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, which Forbes reports is worth an estimated £194.5million ($270million).

Of course, her musical empire cannot be understated. According to her label Roc Nation, Rihanna has sold over 60 million albums and 215 million digital tracks since her 2003 breakout, landing her the prestigious title of the all-time most successful digital artist.

As fans eagerly await Rihanna’s first album since 2016’s ‘Anti’, she and A$AP Rocky were recently spotted shooting a new music video. The pair recently confirmed they were dating after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship, with Rocky also revealing that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer.