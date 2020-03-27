Rihanna returns on new track ‘Believe It’ with PartyNextDoor

Rihanna has teamed up with PartyNextDoor on the track ‘Believe It’, marking her first new song in four years.

“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” Rihanna sings alongside the Canadian singer on the uptempo tune.

It features on PartyNextDoor’s latest album ‘PARTYMOBILE’, which dropped in the early hours of Friday morning (March 27).

Advertisement

Announcing the release on Twitter, Rihanna wrote: “Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!!”

While only a feature, it marks Rihanna’s first return to music since the release of her last album ‘Anti’ in 2016.

Anticipation for her next record remains high, with the singer recently confirming she’s heading into the studio with Pharrell Williams for her ninth studio effort.

“I’m going to be in the studio. I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time,” she told The Cut.

When pushed to reveal the artist she is working with, Rihanna replied: “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.” Advertisement When asked about the delay, she later added: “I like to antagonise my fans a little bit… Well, they antagonise me, too! So they get it right back.” Rihanna is yet to announce any concrete details about her upcoming album, although it has been widely reported that the record will be influenced by dancehall and reggae. It was reported last week that Rihanna has also reportedly offered $5 million to help impoverished countries affected by coronavirus, with $700,000 worth of ventilators also going to her home country of Barbados.