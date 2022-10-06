Rihanna says she’s “nervous” but “excited” about Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has said she is “nervous” but “excited” about headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show.

Announced late last month, the forthcoming performance will mark the pop star’s first live appearance since 2018. Rihanna’s eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Anti’, came out in 2016.

Earlier this week, TMZ asked Rihanna how she was feeling about making her Super Bowl debut. “I’m nervous but I’m excited,” she replied. Pressed on whether her partner A$AP Rocky could appear as a special guest, the singer responded: “Maybe, girl.”

The Super Bowl LVII is due to take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on on February 12, 2023. It will be the first year that Apple Music will serve as a sponsor for the Halftime Show, replacing the NFL’s long-time partner Pepsi.

Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s Head Of Music, said he was “thrilled” to welcome Rihanna as the Halftime Show’s headliner. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” he said.

“We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, meanwhile, called Rihanna “a generational talent”.

“[She is] A woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” the rapper explained. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Dr. Dre headlined the 2022 Halftime Show alongside a star-studded cast of performers including Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. Recently, Dre offered up some advice for Rihanna.

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” he said. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Elsewhere, Kanye West hinted that he may be involved in Rihanna‘s 2023 Super Bowl concert.