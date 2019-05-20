Rihanna hints at new album title and shares other details

Look this way...

Rihanna has given some small updates about her forthcoming ninth album.

The singer, 31, is expected to release the follow-up to 2016’s ‘ANTI’ this year although no date has been set.

Speaking to The New York Times, the artist revealed a few new pieces of information including again confirming the long-rumoured idea that she is making a reggae album. She also said there is currently no album title but hinted at what it may eventually be.

“No, so far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” Rihanna said of the record’s title. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this, ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

Elsewhere in the interview she was asked if Drake features on the album, to which she replied: “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure.”

She was also asked about a Lady Gaga collaboration. “It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it.”

In other news, Rihanna recently announced the launch of her own high fashion Fenty line.

The pop star has joined LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton – the largest luxury group in the world – to create the new range, which will be unveiled later this month.

Rihanna is the first woman to create an original brand for the group, while she is also the first woman of colour to head up a fashion house at LVMH. Fenty marks the first time a new house has been created since the formation of Christian Lacroix in 1987.