Are Rihanna and Spotify teasing new music from the singer?

They're being very sneaky, that's for sure

Rihanna has been dropping hints that new music might not be far away, and Spotify appear to be involved.

The singer has been relatively quiet on the music front since the release of her last album ‘Anti’ in 2016, but it seems like the singer is hinting that new music might be arriving soon.

The first hint came when a Rihanna fan account pointed out that the singer followed Spotify on Instagram earlier this week.

The same account, @FentyStats, also claimed that Rihanna has also unfollowed streaming service Tidal.

Noticing this furore, Spotify themselves decided to wade in. Either purely to stir the pot, or because there really is something about to happen with Rihanna and the streaming service, they gave her a wave on their Instagram account, before adding a photo of Rihanna’s single ‘Where Have You Been’ to their Instagram Story.

It’s been a long road to Rihanna’s new album. Last month, she continued to tease the record, saying “I’m working on a really fun one right now”, while back in January, she revealed that she was “super close” to finishing her ninth album.

A source also claimed last year that the new album would in fact be two records, saying: “She’s currently recording two albums – one full of chart-friendly songs, and another made up of moody and experimental tracks – and is considering releasing a double disc if she feels the songs won’t mesh well on the same album.”