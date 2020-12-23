Rihanna sued for copyright infringement over song used in Fenty Beauty ad

Rihanna has been sued for copyright infringement by Canadian musician King Khan and his daughter Saba Lou, after the pop star allegedly used one of their songs in a Fenty Beauty ad without permission.

As TMZ and Pitchfork report, the duo allege that Rihanna was not given permission to use the track ‘Good Habits (and Bad)’, which the pair co-wrote for Lou’s 2012 7-inch ‘Until The End’. The song was used in an Instagram post by Rihanna advertising her brand’s accessories.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs have requested Rihanna no longer use the song and pay them unspecified damages. The ad was viewed 3.4million times, according to the lawsuit.

Rihanna has yet to address the lawsuit.

READ MORE: 25 incredibly geeky facts about Rihanna

In addition to being a solo artist, Khan is known for his work with the groups King Khan and the Shrines and The King Khan and BBQ Show. He will be releasing a new solo album, ‘Opiate Them Asses’, in January. Born in Canada, he is currently based in Germany.

His daughter, Lou, released her latest album, ‘Novum Ovum’, last year.

In a recent interview, Rihanna said she’s “always working on my music”, including during lockdown, but didn’t explicitly reveal when the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’ can be expected.

Advertisement

“2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be,” she said.

“My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.”

NME have reached out to representatives for Rihanna.