Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance now the most-watched halftime show

Rihanna‘s performance at this year’s Super Bowl game is officially the most-watched halftime show of all time.

The news was confirmed by Rihanna’s label Roc Nation on Twitter tonight (May 2) with 121.017million views. Per an image attached to Roc Nation’s tweet, an initial report from Nielsen was incorrect and has since been corrected, now making Rihanna’s halftime show the “most-watched on record”.

.@Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII 2023 performance is the most watched halftime show of all time, with 121.017M views! https://t.co/iRY2u9XlOa #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/Ixgev7X7vp — Roc Nation (@RocNation) May 2, 2023

Shortly after Rihanna’s performance in early February, it was announced that her performance was the second most-watched halftime show in history, with Katy Perry’s 2015 performance clinching the top spot.

Perry’s halftime show was reported to have 121million views in February. That number has since been surpassed by Rihanna’s halftime performance this year.

For her set – her first performance in five years – Rihanna put on a career-spanning performance saw her play hits such as ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Work’, ‘All Of The Lights’, ‘Run This Town’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’.

Following her halftime show, Rihanna said in an interview that she expects to release her long-awaited ninth album this year. “I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.” The pop icon last released an album in 2016 with ‘Anti’, but has continuously promised fans since that new music is on the way.

Last week, it was announced that Rihanna will voice Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs movie from Paramount, due for release in 2025. Rihanna has also been confirmed to produce the film, and will write and record new music for the movie.