Rihanna teases new music and world tour: “Let’s just blow everything up”

Rihanna has teased that there may be new music and world tour on the horizon.

The moment came during a new red carpet interview, which saw her asked about when fans can expect to see her return to the stage after taking a hiatus from music.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she hinted that there have always been plans for her to return to performing, but that she would rather wait until she has new music before she commits to a full tour.

“Well we’re always gonna go back on tour,” she told the outlet. “[But] I feel I want to do a tour when there’s new music. We already know what that’s gonna be, with the songs that I’ve performed on my last tour. That was a long time ago.”

“I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music. After that, lets just like, blow everything up,” she continued, potentially suggesting a packed schedule of performances coming in the future.

Rihanna’s last full-length album came in the form of ‘Anti’ – her eighth studio record, which arrived at the beginning of 2016.

She also went on to admit that she felt the release was her “most brilliant album” to date, and that its legacy – along with her perfectionist tendency –has gotten in the way of her releasing her next work.

“I realised that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that,” she explained previously. “So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

The Fenty fashion label owner was also reportedly set to go on tour this year, before finding out she and partner A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child, Riot Rose. She is now rumoured to be one of the two female headliners booked to top the bill at the festival in 2024.

Rihanna’s last release was the 2022 song ‘Lift Me Up’, the sombre lead single to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Since the track was shared, Rihanna has gone on to headline the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, where she revealed her second pregnancy to the world. Ahead of the performance, she told Associated Press that “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing,” insinuating she wasn’t releasing music around the time of the performance.