Rihanna: “You’re still going to get music from me”

Rihanna has promised fans that new music is still on the way, after she announced recently that she is pregnant with her first child.

The pop star’s last album was 2016’s ‘Anti’. She’s been teasing its “completely different” follow-up for years – and told paparazzi last December that it’s coming “soon soon soon”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly the Barbadian singer addressed her pregnancy as well as rumours about new music.

“It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it,” Rihanna said of her pregnancy. She then joked that she’s been loving “donuts, so far” in terms of food cravings.

While she added that she is focused on “one thing at a time,” Rihanna clarified that music will still land at some point. “Yes, you’re still going to get music from me,” she said.

But when the journalist suggested that the mum-to-be could include lullabies on her new album, she replied: “My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby.”

Rihanna is expecting her first child with US rapper A$AP Rocky. Last May he confirmed that he was dating Rihanna after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship.

The pair were first linked in 2013 when A$AP supported the singer on her ‘Diamonds World Tour’.