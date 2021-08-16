Rihanna’s Fenty company sued by musician for using Islamic verse at fashion show

A musician has sued Rihanna‘s Fenty brand after the wrong version of their song was allegedly played during a Savage X Fenty 2020 fashion show.

The anonymous artist claims that they received death threats after a version of their song ‘Doom’ containing a reading of a Muslim text known as a Hadith was played at the event. The claimant alleges that a version without the verse had been submitted for use at the show, not the one with the Islamic verse.

Rihanna issued a statement in response to the apparent error when it first happened: “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show’ [via The Independent].

She added: “I would more importantly like to apologise to you for this honest yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”

Since the incident, the anonymous musician has claimed that they’ve been forced to go into hiding. They added that they have been dealing with depression and anxiety resulting from the threats.

The claimant is seeking $10million (£7.2million) in damages

Rihanna nor Fenty hasn’t made a statement since the suit was filed. NME has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has responded to being named the world’s richest female musician.

Earlier this month Forbes made the landmark announcement that the pop star had reached an estimated net worth of £1.2billion ($1.7billion), making her the world’s second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey and the world’s wealthiest female musician.

The Barbadian singer reportedly told enquiring photographers outside a nightclub in New York City: “God is good”.