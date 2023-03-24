Rihanna’s home invaded by man attempting to propose to her

Rihanna‘s home in Los Angeles was invaded this week by a man who wanted to propose to the singer, it has been reported.

According to Marca, the unidentified man turned up at Rihanna’s doorstep yesterday (March 23) but was immediately intercepted by her security team before the police were called.

A source told the outlet: “The man claimed he was there to propose to the pop star, and Rihanna’s team called the cops right away.”

After arriving at the property, officers questioned the man’s intentions but he was not found to have broken any laws. He was escorted off the premises and advised not to return. No charges were filed against him.

TMZ reports that the man had travelled to LA from South Carolina. It is not known whether Rihanna – who has a 10-month-old son with her partner A$AP Rocky – was at home at the time.

Back in 2021, police were called to Rihanna’s LA home following reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

The ‘Lift Me Up’ artist’s security was previously compromised in 2018, when stalker Eduardo Leon was arrested in the singer’s Hollywood home after attempting to spend the night there and have sex.

Leon later pleaded guilty to stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.

In other news, Rihanna said in a recent interview that it would be “ridiculous” if her long-awaited ninth album doesn’t get released this year. However, the star made the comment before she knew she was pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna made her live comeback last month with a career-spanning Super Bowl halftime show.

The performance was the second-most-watched halftime show of all time, averaging 118.7million viewers. Katy Perry’s 2015 performance still holds the record with an average of 121million viewers.