Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show the second most-watched of all time

Fox have revealed viewing figures for Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl, including an impressive statistic for Rihanna‘s heavily-anticipated halftime show performance.

According to statistics gathered from both Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, as reported by Fortune, the performance averaged 118.7million viewers. This officially makes it the second most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time, behind Katy Perry‘s 2015 performance – which still holds the record at an average of 121million.

Furthermore, Rihanna’s appearance out-performed the Super Bowl itself as a whole, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. It averaged 113million viewers, making it the third most-watched Super Bowl in history behind 2015 (114million) and 2022 (112million).

Rihanna was originally announced for the Super Bowl back in September 2022. The halftime show marked her first public performance since she performed ‘Wild Thoughts’ at the 2018 Grammy Awards alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The performance also underwent multiple changes prior to it taking place, with the singer revealing that the setlist was given dozens of adjustments in the lead-up.

In addition to performing a medley of her greatest hits, Rihanna also publicly revealed that she was several months pregnant with her second child. Her first child with A$AP Rocky, a son, was born in May 2022.