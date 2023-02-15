Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance featured a tribute to late fashion icon

Rihanna‘s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show featured a subtle tribute to André Leon Talley, the late editor-at-large of Vogue.

The pop star made her highly-anticipated live return at this year’s NFL final, which took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona last Sunday (February 12).

She delivered a career-spanning 13-minute set, including hits such as ‘We Found Love’, ‘Only Girl (In The World)’ and ‘Rude Boy’. The show saw Rihanna perform on a red stage and hover above the field on a moving platform.

As Billboard reports, the singer sported a bright red sleeping bag coat by Alaïa for the final two tracks (2007’s ‘Umbrella’ and 2012’s ‘Diamonds’). The choice of outerwear was an homage to Talley, whose favourite Norma Kamali coat was in the same style and colour.

The people running Talley’s still-active Instagram account later gave their approval to the nod, sharing an image of the late fashion journalist and stylist donning the item in question.

An image and video from Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance were also attached.

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend,” read the caption. You can see the post above.

Talley, known for his eccentricity and high-profile friendships, died of a heart attack in January 2022. He was 73 years old.

Back in 2015, Talley spoke to Rihanna for Vogue on the red carpet at that year’s Met Gala in New York.

“Queen of the night! Break it up, it’s not enough. Beautiful!” Talley told the star, praising the gown she was wearing.

“This moment, this fantasy, I’m dreaming. How did this happen? It’s so beautiful! You are so inspiring to so many people. You’re going to inspire people in this dress… I love you! Can’t wait to see you on stage!”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl gig is the second most-watched halftime show of all time, having averaged 118.7million viewers. Katy Perry’s 2015 performance still holds the record at an average of 121million.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s reps confirmed that she is pregnant again shortly after the 2023 halftime show aired.