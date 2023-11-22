RIIZE member Seunghan to “halt his activities” indefinitely

Seunghan of rookie K-pop boyband RIIZE will “halt his activities” indefinitely, SM Entertainment has announced.

In a statement posted on Twitter/X today (November 22), SM Entertainment announced that RIIZE member Seunghan will “halt his activities” with the boyband “indefinitely”. The agency says this is “related to his private matters that were recently leaked and distributed through online channels”.

“Seunghan sincerely apologises and is reflecting on the disappointment and confusion he has caused to not only the group and his group members but also to the fans,” the K-pop agency wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. “Seunghan has felt the burden of responsibility and after serious consideration, he has expressed [his wish] to halt his activities for the sake of the group.”

SM Entertainment also stated that it is “unreasonable” for the K-pop idol to “continue his activities under these circumstances”. As such, the singer’s activities with the boyband will be “indefinitely suspended”, in part to respect the singer’s wishes to “[not] cause any more damage to the team and the members”.

Starting from today, RIIZE will continue their activities as a six-member group. “It is a sudden situation but it was decided after careful discussion with the artist himself, so we ask for your understanding,” the agency said.

In its statement, SM Entertainment also claimed that the photos and videos of Seunghan that have been circulating online have been “edited several times to intentionally caused misunderstandings”. It added: “They have used non-existent messenger conversations and other malicious methods to create and spread groundless information.”

The K-pop agency also says that it plans to “submit a complaint to the police” over the online content, adding that it is also “considering additional legal measures”.

Soon after SM Entertainment’s announcement, Seunghan addressed and apologised for the situation with a handwritten letter that was uploaded onto the fan community platform Weverse.

“I want to say I’m really sorry, and I’m all too aware that my indiscretions in the past are hurting too many recipients right now. I am truly remorseful,” the singer wrote.

“I’m deeply sorry that I’ve caused so much damage at a time when we need to work harder than ever and be more focused,” he added. I will really reflect and reflect and try to be a better person, and I would like to say to the members, the fans, and the staff that I will be sorry.”

Seunghan made his debut as a K-pop idol in September 2023 as a member of RIIZE with the single album ‘Get A Guitar’. They followed-up the project with the song ‘Get Saxy’ in October. The boyband are also set to release more new music in the first quarter of 2024.