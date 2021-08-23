Riley Gale Foundation launches in honour of late Power Trip frontman

A foundation has been set up to honour Riley Gale, the late frontman for Texas thrash outfit Power Trip, almost one year after his death at the age of 34.

The Riley Gale Foundation will support LGBTQ+ organisations, animal rescues and mental health initiatives, and will be administered by Gale’s family, with all net proceeds raised by the foundation dispersed to those in need.

A press release announcing the launch of the foundation called Gale “a champion for those who are misunderstood, marginalized, and mistreated”, elaborating that the singer “wanted everyone to be treated with kindness, love, and respect, regardless of their background or social status”.

“Riley obviously loved music, but he also fiercely defended those who have been marginalized by society. He used his influence to encourage others to contribute time, money and emotional support to those in need.

“Riley also loved animals. If he could have, Riley would have rescued every stray, abandoned, or mistreated dog he saw. Tommy, his beloved, funny-looking mutt was always at his side.”

When Gale passed away in August of last year, his family asked fans to donate to Dallas Hope Charities, a local organisation Riley was passionate about.

Donations poured in for the organisation, which enabled the opening of a new transitional home for LGBTQ youth, which was named after Gale. The Riley Gale Memorial Library was also opened a month earlier, housed in the organisation’s Dallas Hope Center.

“The Riley Gale Foundation will continue to support Dallas Hope Charities and similar organizations,” the press release reads. “It will also support local, neighborhood-based animal rescues that are in constant need of funds and supplies. They’ll support and contribute to various mental health programs.”

Last year, Dallas Hope Charities CEO Evie Scrivner told The Dallas Observer about the huge amount of support shown for the charity following Gale’s passing.

“We had no idea what that would result in, but the metal, thrasher community is like the most giving, generous, connected — it’s crazy just the people that have come together,” Scrivner said.

The foundation will be launched with its first event, Riley Gale & Friends Day, which will take place on August 25 at Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas, Texas, with locals invited to “join for music, memories, food and fun” and “to have a blast celebrating the life and legacy of Riley Gale”. More information on the event can be found here.