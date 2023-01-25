Riley Keough “grateful” to have one last photo with late mother Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough has shared that she is “grateful” to have had a final photo taken with her mother Lisa Marie Presley before her death.

Presley died on January 12 after being rushed to hospital. Although it was initially reported that she suffered cardiac arrest, the cause of her death has not been concluded and has since been deferred at the coroner’s request.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has requested a further investigation and additional studies into the death of the 54-year-old singer-songwriter, who was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Yesterday (January 24), Keough posted a photograph of herself posing with her late mother at a restaurant. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

The news follows the revelation that Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away, as shared in an emotional tribute read out at the musician’s Graceland public memorial service on Sunday (January 22).

Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read a letter written by his wife. It began: “A letter to my mama – thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I’m certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I remember you and I remember everything” [via Rolling Stone].

Keough’s letter continued, noting how she remembers “how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known”.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” her letter went on, revealing that she had privately welcomed her first child.

“The way you loved my brother and sisters, thank you for giving me heart, strength, empathy, and courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart. We are you, you are us… I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you.”

A host of tributes flooded in after news of Presley’s death by entertainment stars including John Travolta, Tom Hanks, Pink, ex-husband Nicolas Cage, the estate of her former husband Michael Jackson, Elvis star Austin Butler and Axl Rose.

In other recent news, Ed Harcourt has revealed that he has unearthed lyrics to an unreleased song that he wrote with Presley.