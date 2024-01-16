Riley Keough reveals Daisy Jones & The Six band were set for live shows before writer’s strike

Riley Keough has revealed that the Daisy Jones & The Six band were set to perform live shows before the writer’s strike.

Keough took to her official Instagram account to share a clip of her and her fellow castmate Sam Claflin – who portrayed the role of Billy Dune in the series – at band practice singing a live version of ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’ from the show.

“In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together. We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike,” began the caption on the post.

She continued: “I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I’ve ever witnessed on any project actually for years. You’re all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you.”

Claflin left a comment on the post that read: “So much love for this, for you, for everyone involved,” while Reece Witherspoon – who produced the series though her media company Hello Sunshine – wrote: “Aghhhh! Still hoping for this live performance.. one day!!”

Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for three Emmy Awards including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The series won two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

‘Aurora’ the album created by the series’ fictional band was released on all streaming platforms and as various vinyl pressings. The LP landed the Number One spot on the Billboard US Top Soundtracks Charts and snagged the seventh spot on the Billboard US Top Rock Albums and Number Two on the Billboard US Americana/Folk Albums Chart.

It has been nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards in the category of Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

The 11-track album featured songs with lead vocals performed by Keough and Claflin. The tracks were composed, performed and produced by Blake Mills with additional music production by Tony Berg and co-production by Chris Weisman, Jackson Browne, Marcus Mumford, and Phoebe Bridgers.

In other news, Priscilla Presley has had her settlement with Keough, her granddaughter, concerning her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, approved by the courts.

The settlement states that Priscilla can now be buried as close to her ex-husband Elvis Presley as possible at the Graceland estate when she dies, and that her son Navarone Garibaldi can participate in the memorial ceremony.