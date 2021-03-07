Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett reunite for first time in six years

Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett reunited for the first time in six years to perform on a charity livestream.

The former bandmates took part in Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream, which was held across this weekend (March 6-7).

Lewis and Sennett performed the track ‘Let Me Back In’ on the livestream, which originally appeared on Rilo Kiley’s compilation ‘RKives’ in 2013. During the performance, Sennett played the guitar in what looked like a diner booth, while Lewis sang to the camera, occasionally lifting a black dog into the frame.

Watch the pair’s reunion below, around the 5:35:30 mark. The Rock-N-Relief livestream also featured performances from Foo Fighters, Macy Gray, Juliette Lewis & The Licks and more.

The musicians have previously played together only once since the band went on hiatus in 2010. Sennett joined Lewis at Coachella in 2015 to perform ‘Portions For Foxes’ with her.

Rilo Kiley took a break in 2010, but did not officially confirm their break-up until a year later Sennett told Consequence Of Sound in 2011: “I would say that if Rilo Kiley were a human being, he’s probably laying on his back in a morgue with a tag on his toe. Now, I see movies where the dead get up and walk. And when they do that, rarely do good things happen.”

Last year, Rilo Kiley reissued their rare self-titled debut album and made it available on streaming services for the first time. The record was originally released in 1999 on the band’s own label Rilo Records.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Lewis told NME she was open to getting the band back together. “Sure!” Lewis replied when asked if a reunion could be in her future. “I did a Postal Service reunion tour a couple of years ago, so I’m open to anything these days. My mantra is ‘Yes’.”