Rilo Kiley to reissue rare debut album on vinyl and upload to streaming services for the first time

Rilo Kiley, the cult indie rock band led by Jenny Lewis, are to reissue their rare self-titled debut album for the first time.

It will be the first time the album has been released on vinyl, as well as the first time it has been available on streaming services.

‘Rilo Kiley’ was the band’s first release, and came out in 1999 on their own label Rilo Records. It was reissued with an extra track in 2000, and then once again as ‘The Initial Friend EP’ with a new tracklisting and cover in 2001. Watch the video for ‘Frug’ below.

Advertisement

Original CD copies of all three pressings are something of a rarity among fans, regularly fetching hundreds of dollars when sold online.

2001’s ‘Take-Offs and Landings’ is considered the band’s proper debut LP, the first of four albums that ended with 2007’s ‘Under The Blacklight’.

They split in 2011, followed by the 2013 release of ‘Rkives’, a compilation album of rare and unreleased material that included ‘Initial Friend’ track ‘Frug’.

Last year, Jenny Lewis revealed that she’s open to the idea of a Rilo Kiley reunion. Asked by NME if she’d be interested in reforming the band, Lewis replied: “Sure! I did a Postal Service reunion tour a couple of years ago, so I’m open to anything these days. My mantra is ‘Yes’.”