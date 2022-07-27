Rina Sawayama announces 2022 US headline tour

Rina Sawayama has announced a US headline tour for 2022 – tickets will be available from here.

The singer-songwriter will head stateside this November in support of her second album ‘Hold The Girl’, which is due to arrive on September 2 via Dirty Hit.

Kicking off in Brooklyn, New York on November 1, the stint will also include stop-offs in cities such as Boston (November 4), Atlanta (8), Nashville (9), Houston (13) and San Diego (18).

Sawayama, who was crowned Best Live Act at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, is scheduled to conclude her 2022 US tour with a performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on November 23.

“Can’t wait to perform the record for u,” she wrote while announcing the shows on social media yesterday (July 26). “Which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ??”.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (July 29) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here. Check out the full itinerary below.

USA TOUR

Sawayama has already previewed the forthcoming ‘Hold The Girl’ with the singles ‘This Hell’ and ‘Catch Me In The Air’. In a recent interview, she revealed that the latter track had been inspired by Gwen Stefani.

“[Co-writer] Gracey was like, ‘Oh, my God, Gwen Stefani’s releasing a new song’. And I was like, ‘Why don’t we just pretend to write for Gwen? Like, ‘Let’s just get our brains out of our heads and let’s just pretend’,” Sawayama told Apple Music 1.

Rina Sawayama performed at last weekend’s Latitude Festival, where she also made a surprise appearance during Phoebe Bridgers’ set alongside Maggie Rogers.

In October, she’ll embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour – you can find any remaining tickets for those dates here.