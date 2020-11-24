Rina Sawayama announces new BloodPop-produced track ‘Lucid’

Rina Sawayama has announced details of her first new music since the release of her debut album ‘Sawayama’.

New track ‘Lucid’ is arriving tomorrow (November 25), and is produced by Lady Gaga, Vampire Weekend and Haim collaborator BloodPop.

See the track’s announcement and its artwork below.

Advertisement

‘Lucid’ will follow Rina Sawayama’s debut album, which came out back in April. Giving the album a five-star review, NME wrote: “From the raucous nu-metal to glittering R&B, ‘SAWAYAMA’ is an honest, genre-exploding self-portrait.

“Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”

Since then, the singer has announced her biggest headline show to date, taking in London’s Roundhouse next November. See her upcoming tour dates – which also include rescheduled 2020 tour dates for next March – below.

March 2021

14 – SWG3, Glasgow

15 – Manchester Club Academy, Manchester

16 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

18 – Brixton Electric, London

November 2021

17 – Roundhouse, London

Advertisement

Sawayama recently played single ‘XS’ on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night US TV show. An NME review of the performance said it “proved she’s a superstar-in-waiting”.

It added: “In a year filled with sour lemons, Sawayama has made bucket-loads of lemonade – and this performance feels like a triumphant celebration of all she’s achieved.

“It’s a masterclass in how to put on a show, and surely the next late-night performance to go down in history. The show acts as a reminder that, despite everything 2020 has thrown at her, Rina Sawayama is on the road to superstardom.”