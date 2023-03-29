Rina Sawayama announces North American tour

Rina Sawayama has announced an upcoming North American tour kicking off this June.

The ‘This Hell’ singer took to social media on Tuesday (March 28), confirming that the Hold The Girl Reloaded tour will see her perform 12 shows between June 9 and October 9. The run will include festival sets as well as headlining concerts.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Pre-sale tickets will go sale today (March 29) at 10am local time, while general tickets go on sale on Friday (March 31) at 10am local time. Get your tickets here.

Rina Sawayama’s current Hold The Girl Reloaded North American tour dates are:

June 9 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

June 10 – Queens, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

August 4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

August 6 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Festival

August 9 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – SLC Twilight

September 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

September 28 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

October 6 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

October 9 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

Rina Sawayama most recently made her acting debut in John Wick: Chapter 4. Speaking to NME for the Big Read cover story last year, Sawayama said of the role: “My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us really know what’s gonna happen. We’re just like, ‘What does happen to people in movies?’”

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Chapter 4 doesn’t exude the wheel-spinning cynicism of a forever franchise. Stahelski may traffic in excess, but at least he understands it: how choreography, performance and style can make over-the-top spectacle cohere into pleasurably overwhelming action fizz, rather than congealing into a sweaty special effects overload. He also gets that after 169 minutes, some degree of closure is appreciated. There may well be a John Wick: Chapter 5, but Chapter 4 still feels like a movie giving its all.”