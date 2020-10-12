Rina Sawayama announces her biggest headline show to date

Rina Sawayama has announced her biggest headline show to date at London’s Roundhouse.

The Dirty Hit-signed artist, who released her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ earlier this year, has confirmed details of the Roundhouse show following the recent news that the rescheduled UK leg of her ‘Dynasty Tour’ has sold out.

Sawayama will perform at the Roundhouse in London on November 17, 2021. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (October 14) at 10am, before general sale commences on Friday (October 16). You can find out more ticket information here.

You can see Sawayama’s UK tour dates for 2021 so far below.

March 2021

14 – SWG3, Glasgow

15 – Manchester Club Academy, Manchester

16 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

18 – Brixton Electric, London

November 2021

17 – Roundhouse, London

Back in July, Sawayama criticised the eligibility rules of major British music awards after she was omitted from the list of nominees for the 2020 Mercury Prize.

“I fundamentally don’t agree with this definition of Britishness,” Sawayama said in an interview at the time about the rules, which prevented her from entering this year’s Mercurys. “I think I’m really British, and I don’t like just sorting out a symptom of something and leaving the cause to someone else to deal with.

“If arts awards are creating their own sort of version of border control around their eligibility, I think that’s really problematic.”

Sawayama later confirmed that the British Phonographic Industry had taken her criticism on board by indicating that they would review their eligibility criteria for future award ceremonies.