News Music News

Rina Sawayama announces debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ on Dirty Hit, new single ‘Comme des Garçons’ and UK tour dates

She'll also play four UK shows in spring

Patrick Clarke
Rina Sawayama
Rina Sawayama CREDIT: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Rina Sawayama has shared new track ‘Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)’ plus details of her debut album and a new run of UK shows.

The musician’s first LP is to be titled ‘SAWAYAMA’ and released on April 17 via Dirty Hit, the label that’s also home to The 1975, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and other big-hitters.

Describing ‘Comme des Garçons’, Sawayama said: “When I was writing this song I wanted on one hand to lyrically explore the idea of people having to adopt negative male tropes to appear confident, whilst on the other sonically paying homage to the early 2000s dance tracks that made me feel confident.

Advertisement

“The idea that the socially acceptable version of confidence is in acting “like the boys,” otherwise as a woman you get called a bitch—but in the club, we reclaim the word “bitch” as a sign of ultimate confidence (“yes bitch,” “work bitch”).”

Listen to the track below:

The new track will appear on the album, as will her recent single ‘STFU!’. Sawayama will be supporting the release with four UK shows, which are as follows

MAY

14 – Glasgow, King Tuts
15 – Manchester, Gorilla
16 – Birmingham, The O2 Institute
21 – London, Electric Brixton

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two of Sawayama’s Dirty Hit labelmates are plotting tour dates of their own, with The 1975 and Beabadoobee promising to plant a tree for every ticket sold for their upcoming run of North American shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Eminem criticised for making light of Manchester Arena attack on new album

Nick Reilly -
Eminem has faced backlash after making light of the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album. The rap icon surprised fans this morning (January 17)...
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Album Reviews

Mura Masa – ‘R.Y.C’ review: supremo producer bottles the anxiety and frustration of modern youth

A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.