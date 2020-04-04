Rina Sawayama hails her ‘Chosen Family’ on heartfelt new song

Rina Sawayama has shared a fourth cut from her upcoming debut album.

‘Chosen Family’ is the latest glimpse at ‘SAWAYAMA’, which arrives on April 17 via Dirty Hit.

“‘Chosen Family’ is a very special song for me,” Sawayama explained of the new track. “The concept of a chosen family is, to me, a queer one – people are often kicked out of their homes or ostracised by their family, friends, and community after coming out. This can be an incredibly painful experience that can be remedied by finding a new ‘chosen’ family.

“The chorus lyrics ‘We don’t need to be related to relate, we don’t need to share genes or a surname’ is an invitation for anyone that feels that sense of otherness to find their chosen family, where they can truly be themselves and feel loved.

“I dedicate this song to my queer friends who I now consider family – it’s essentially a big thank you to them, as I love them so much and I genuinely don’t think I would be alive right now if it weren’t for them.” Listen to the new song below.

The new single follows recent tracks ‘XS’, ‘Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)’ and ‘STFU!’. Ahead of the release of the song, Sawayama asked fans to create their own versions of the single before ever hearing it by providing them with lyrics and chords and asking for their interpretations.

Sawayama recently appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview about her debut album.