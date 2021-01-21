Rina Sawayama launches new ‘Dynasty’ challenge on TikTok

Rina Sawayama has launched a new TikTok vocal challenge around her track ‘Dynasty’.

The song features on the London-based artist’s acclaimed first album ‘SAWAYAMA’, which came out last April via Dirty Hit.

Taking to Twitter today (January 21), the singer shared a 30-second video to demonstrate how she matches the melody of the mammoth ‘Dystany’ guitar solo with her vocals. “Your turn,” she tells fans at the end of the clip.

“show me ur RANGE and sing the infamous Dynasty solo with me on tiktok !!!!!!!” Sawayama wrote in the caption. “don’t forget to tag me and #DynastyChallenge.”

You can see the video below and find Sawayama’s official TikTok profile here.

show me ur RANGE and sing the infamous Dynasty solo with me on tiktok !!!!!!! don’t forget to tag me and #DynastyChallenge ✨✨✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/l9P9Xo7A2W pic.twitter.com/TP13p3pjsa — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 21, 2021

Rina Sawayama is set to play her biggest headline show to date at London’s Roundhouse this November. The singer has also rescheduled her scrapped 2020 gigs, which will now kick-off in Glasgow on March 14.

‘SAWAYAMA’ features in NME‘s 20 Best Albums Of 2020 list and received a glowing five-star review upon its release.

“Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques,” wrote Hannah Mylrea. “And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”

A deluxe edition of the record came out last month featuring 11 new tracks, including the BloodPop produced ‘Lucid’, ‘We Out Here’, and ‘Bees & Honey’. The expanded version also boasts acoustic renditions of album tracks as well as a cover of Love It If We Made It’ by labelmates The 1975.