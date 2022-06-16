Watch Rina Sawayama throw a lavish wedding in music video for ‘This Hell’

Rina Sawayama has dropped a glitzy video for the track, ‘This Hell’.

The visual, directed by Ali Kaur, depicts the singer getting married in a lavish wedding, all while drinking, line-dancing, and playing air guitar. “We’re burning up together, baby, that makes two / Cause the devil’s wearing Prada and loves a little drama / This hell is better with you,” she sings on the track’s euphoric chorus.

‘This Hell’ was first shared last month as the lead single to her new album, ‘Hold The Girl’. In a press release, Sawayama shared the song’s diverse influences, which ranged from tributes to Britney Spears and Whitney Houston to glam rock and country.

“I put in as many iconic pop culture moments as I can, but the song is more than that,” she shared about the song, which was produced by Paul Epworth.

Recently, Sawayama also performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the video below:

‘Hold The Girl’, Sawayama’s sophomore record, will drop on September 2 via Dirty Hit. Sawayama previously shared in an interview that the record was inspired by Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ in its focus on subjects beyond autobiographical stories.

The British-Japanese singer’s debut, ‘SAWAYAMA’, was released in 2020. In a five-star review, NME praised the record for its versatility, dubbing it a “deeply personal self-portrait” that “lays waste to genre constraints”.

Earlier this year at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, Sawayama also took home Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch, beating out acts including Megan Thee Stallion, IDLES, and Tomorrow x Together.

Sawayama is slated to embark on an eight-date tour across the UK and Ireland in October. Dates begin on October 12 in Glasgow, before wrapping up on October 26 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.