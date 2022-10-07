Rina Sawayama partners with Trussell Trust for tour: “No one should worry about whether they can afford to eat or not”

Rina Sawayama has today (October 7) announced that she has partnered with charity The Trussell Trust for her upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Sawayama said that she would be teaming up with the charity – who support a nationwide network of food banks and provide emergency food and support to people in need – for her latest tour.

Sawayama wrote: “I’m sure you’re all aware but the cost of living is increasing so much at the moment, and people are struggling to pay for essential things like heating and food. No one should have to worry about whether they can afford to eat or not.

“That’s why I’m partnering with the Trussell Trust for my UK and Ireland tour this month, supporting food banks as they provide a lifeline to people during this crisis.”

It appeared alongside a calendar of dates for Sawayama’s tour, with information on how fans can help at each one – be it via food donations at some of the events or cash.

You can see a full list of the dates alongside the collection information here:

Proud to be partnering with @TrussellTrust for my UK and Ireland tour Swipe for details on donations 💚 pic.twitter.com/IMIsPrgepJ — RINA SLAYWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) October 7, 2022

Sawayama will tour ‘Hold The Girl’ in October, starting with a run of shows across the UK and Ireland. You can buy UK tickets here and see the full list of UK dates below.

OCTOBER

12 – Glasgow, SWG3

13 – Glasgow, SWG3

15 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

18 – Nottingham, Rock City

20 – Manchester Academy

21 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – Brighton Dome

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Sawayama follows a number of other artists who have pledged to help fans during the cost of living crisis. Back in February, Bad Boy Chiller Crew launched a new ‘fans for foodbanks’ scheme at their gigs.

The Bradford trio (made up of MCs Kane, Clive and GK), launched the initiative in February 18 in Manchester at local venue Gorilla, with gig-goers bringing non-perishable foods along to the gigs to donate to a local food bank.

More recently, artist Tom Grennan was praised for his efforts to make tickets for his 2023 UK arena tour as low as possible during the cost of living crisis. “The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously,” the singer said.

It followed on from Paul Heaton and collaborator Jacqui Abbott who capped tickets for their own arena tour with Billy Bragg at just £30.

“I’m against greed in the industry,” Heaton told BBC Breakfast, adding: “It’s incredibly important that through the coming months and possibly years, that we tell the fans that we’re getting paid enough and we want to keep it low for you.”