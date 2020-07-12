Rina Sawayama shares Bree Runway remix of ‘XS’

Rina Sawayama has shared a new rendition of her track ‘XS’, remixed by fellow London artist Bree Runway.

‘XS’ was first released by Sawayama in March, ahead of the release of her self-titled debut album. At the time, the singer-songwriter said the track “mocks capitalism in a sinking world”.

“Given that we all know global climate change is accelerating and human extinction is a very real possibility within our lifetime it seemed hilarious to me that brands were still coming out with new makeup palettes every month and public figures were doing a gigantic house tour of their gated property in Calabasas in the same week as doing a ‘sad about Australian wildfires’ Instagram post,” she said in a statement.

Listen to the remix below:

Bree Runway released her second EP, ‘Be Runway’ last year. In an interview with NME, she said she’s considering releasing two more EPs before putting together an album.

‘Sawayama’ was released back in April. The record earned a five-star review from NME, which said, “Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”