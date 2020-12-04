Rina Sawayama shares new songs and The 1975 cover on deluxe version of ‘SAWAYAMA’

Rina Sawayama has released a deluxe edition of her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ today (December 4), featuring a host of new songs and a The 1975 cover.

The release features 11 extra tracks, including the BloodPop produced ‘Lucid’, which the singer shared last week, ‘We Out Here’, and ‘Bees & Honey’.

The deluxe LP, which you can stream below, also includes live and acoustic versions of tracks on the album – as well as a cover of labelmate The 1975’s ‘Love It If We Made It’, plus remixes by Pabllo Vittar and Dream Wife, as well as a previously released remix of ‘XS’ featuring Bree Runway.

‘SAWAYAMA’, which was released in April, received a five-star review from NME.

“From the raucous nu-metal to glittering R&B, ‘SAWAYAMA’ is an honest, genre-exploding self-portrait,” the review said

“Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques. And on top of that, she’s somehow managed to make nu-metal sound effortlessly cool.”

In October, the singer announced her biggest headline show to date, taking place in London’s Roundhouse next November. Her upcoming tour dates also include rescheduled 2020 tour dates for next March.

That same month, Sawayama played single ‘XS’ on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night US TV show. An NME review of the performance said it “proved she’s a superstar-in-waiting”.

It added: “In a year filled with sour lemons, Sawayama has made bucket-loads of lemonade – and this performance feels like a triumphant celebration of all she’s achieved.

“It’s a masterclass in how to put on a show, and surely the next late-night performance to go down in history. The show acts as a reminder that, despite everything 2020 has thrown at her, Rina Sawayama is on the road to superstardom.”

Earlier this week, she also performed at Elton John‘s World AIDS Day earlier this week, alongside Sam Fender and Sam Smith.