Rina Sawayama to headline Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party

Rina Sawayama is set to headline Elton John‘s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars party next month.

John has held an Oscars viewing party every year for the last three decades, ever since he set up the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992. He will be returning to host this year’s gala, which takes place on March 12, alongside husband David Furnish. He was unable to host last year due to scheduling conflicts with his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

Sawayama took to Twitter to share the news. “Beyond excited to be performing at #EJAFOscars on March 12 in support of @ejaf. Founded by my wonderful friend @eltonofficial, they’re on an incredibly important mission to end HIV stigma and inequalities around the world, and to spread more love and compassion,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, John said in a statement: “I am overjoyed to be reuniting with old and new friends on one of my favorite nights of the year,” the ‘Rocket Man’ singer said. “As always, I am so appreciative of every attendee, donor and sponsor who continues to support the Foundation’s work across the globe in the fight to end AIDS. With such meaningful generosity, we can make a healthier and more inclusive world.” [via Billboard]

The pair struck up a friendship after John praised her 2020 debut album ‘Sawayama’ on his Apple Music radio show, which he said was his favourite album of the year. They later collaborated on a reworked version of her song ‘Chosen Family’ in 2021.

Sawayama told NME in September that John gives “great advice” when it comes to music. “I trust him so much with songwriting,” she said. “I’m literally like: ‘You are one of the best songwriters in the whole world, if not the best’. I always ask him, ‘What do you think?’ and he gave me such great advice as well.”

Meanwhile, in his own NME Big Read from 2021, John discussed how his radio show has exposed him to a wide variety of newer artists. “I’ve never lost the desire to hear new music,” he says, explaining that the show has introduced him “to a whole ballgame of new artists – music that I wouldn’t otherwise necessarily have heard because Apple send me a lot of stuff.”

He added: “However, I also scan the websites of the NME and places like that to find records that I wouldn’t have heard. I’m always on the lookout for new things. I’ve become friends with most young artists on the record, and I just love promoting new records.”

Sawayama is set to appear in John Wick: Chapter 4, which will premiere later this year. “so “[I’m] so excited for people to see it in the cinema, because it’s definitely, 100 per cent the best John Wick that’s ever been, and I’m not being biased, like honestly, the scale is insane this time,” she said.